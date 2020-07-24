Listen Live

Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Suspected Overdose

She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday...

By Darryl on the Drive, Music

Demi Lovato was rushed to the Hospital earlier today.

She was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon today and is currently being treated for an apparent heroin addiction.

Demi Lovato has been on tour and is scheduled to perform in Toronto at RBC Echo Beach this Sunday with Jason Mraz.

She has been very open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction as well as depression. Her friends have been sharing their love today.

Demi Lovato confronted her sobriety just last month with a new song, “Sober.”

 

