Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Suspected Overdose

Demi Lovato was rushed to the Hospital earlier today.

She was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon today and is currently being treated for an apparent heroin addiction.

Demi Lovato has been on tour and is scheduled to perform in Toronto at RBC Echo Beach this Sunday with Jason Mraz.

She has been very open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction as well as depression. Her friends have been sharing their love today.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Demi Lovato confronted her sobriety just last month with a new song, “Sober.”