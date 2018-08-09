Disney Has Launched A New Hotline To Help You Get Your Kids To Sleep!

Have a fussy sleeper at home, worry no more- Disney has come to your rescue! Disney has launched a new hotline service for exhausted parents who cannot get their kids to sleep.

There is a huge percentage of parents (like Charlie) who have a kid that just won’t settle at night. 77% of parents say they struggle with bedtime…

Disney has partnered with certified paediatric sleep coach Lauren Olson to create a hotline that offers a sweet, familiar voice on the other end- Mickey Mouse! Mickey in his mousy way will tell your children that its time to hit the hay!

The number is 877-7-Mickey! If your kid isn’t a big fan of Mickey Mouse, they can hear voices from other Disney characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald, Daisy and Goofy!

This service is only available for a short time, until the end of August!

Disney has also developed a Sleep Shop so parents can buy other Disney items to help with bedtime…