Family may not come first…

It turns out family shouldn’t come first. A pair of studies suggest friendships are a better predictor of long-term health than relationships with family members.

The much larger initial study found that friendships – not family – were a better indicator of health and happiness as people aged. The second study revealed toxic friendships resulted in an increased likelihood of chronic illness later in life.

Furthermore, friends often take the place of spouses or family members who pass away. They help us get through difficult situations.

“If a friendship has survived the test of time, you know it must be a good one – a person you turn to for help and advice often and a person you wanted in your life.

Chose your friends wisely!

