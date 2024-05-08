THINGS THAT WERE SUPPOSED TO BE THE “NEXT BIG THING”, BUT JUST VANISHED

Remember Google Glass? The “smart glasses” that people were talking about 10 years ago as the “next big thing”, but then they fizzled out, and were eventually discontinued.



People are listing things that were once hyped as the “next big thing”, but never got close and have vanished. Here are the best ones:



1. Google+ . . . Google’s social network that was supposed to rival Facebook.



2. The Metaverse . . . Facebook’s alternate reality virtual space.



3. 3D televisions . . . and 3D movies.



4. HD DVD . . . It lost out to Blu-ray in the mid-2000s. Before that, Betamax!



5. Quibi . . . It was a streaming platform focusing on short-form content.



6. NFTs . . . Particularly the digital photos that were going for big bucks.

7. The two-wheeled Segway “personal transporter.”



8. The Titanic . . . and then the tours down to see it. (Too soon?)



9. Olestra . . . the fat substitute.



10. Theranos . . . the company Elizabeth Holmes started that claimed it had developed some kind of special blood test technology, where a small finger prick of blood could be analyzed and sent to doctors to screen you for all kinds of conditions. Whatever it was, it turned out to be a fraud.



11. New Coke.



12. Johnny “Football” Manziel . . . who flamed out with the Browns.



13. Microsoft Zune . . . even though some die-hards swear by it.

14. Power Balance . . . Those rubber wrist bands with a holographic sticker or something inside them to “improve your balance.



15. Virtual Reality . . . It hasn’t fully vanished, it still keeps coming back, but it never becomes the game-changer that people keep trying to make it.

16. The Wallflowers.