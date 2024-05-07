Listen Live

More Than A Third of Working People More Uninspired Than Ever

Motivation is at an all time low...

By Kool Mornings

More than a third of adults have never felt more uninspired at work than they do now, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 employed adults found that this lull is translating to their productivity, too, as 38% of respondents are only feeling “somewhat” productive at work.

Results showed that their work setting plays a role in their productivity and found many are looking to refresh their work routines with breaks and jump-start productivity with community and exercise.

The survey found that 37% of those who have a work routine consider it to be stale, especially those who work fully in person.

According to respondents, surroundings matter. Sixty-two percent said that the people and community around their workspace have a positive effect on their productivity.

When they’re in a rut during the workday, respondents said their mood can be improved by getting active and going for a walk or exercising. However, a fifth of employed adults admit they exercise once a week or less.

Nearly two-thirds of all respondents said that being active would make a difference in their ability to be more productive at work.

To maximize employee productivity, those surveyed said that offices should have unique areas available like a quiet room and gym or fitness.

Similarly, 70% said the environment they work in affects the quality of their work-related ideas and have had a good work-related idea in non-work areas like their bed, a coffee shop or the gym.

