Billy Idol Announces Rebel Yell Canadian Tour

Idol’s show will include a myriad of hits from across his career with a focus on the landmark Rebel Yell album, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Joining Idol is his longtime backing band, including his lead guitarist and collaborator of over 40 years, Steve Stevens. Canadian Walk Of Fame inductee Platinum Blonde will appear as a special guest across all stops.

Tickets for the Billy Idol Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 AM local time. AMEX cardmembers will have access to tickets beginning Wednesday, April 10 at 10 am local time and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 am local time at Livenation.com.

BILLY IDOL REBEL YELL CANADA 2024

July 30—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

August 1—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*

August 2—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 5—Saskatoon, SK—SaskTel Centre*

August 6—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre*

August 9—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena*

August 10—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre*

August 14—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens*

August 16—Montreal, QC—Bell Centre*

August 19—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre*

August 21—Moncton, NB—Avenir Centre*

August 23—Halifax, NS—Scotiabank Centre*

August 25—St. John’s, NL—Mary Brown’s Centre