WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

The 1980 classic re-imagined with at-home instruments.

Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” has been turned into a social distancing anthem and Thursday he was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform it with domestic instruments.

Billy Idol, along with Jimmy Fallon and his show band, the Roots, did a cool rendition of the 1980 classic using make-shift instruments from at-home implements like wooden spoons, a spatula, blender and pot lids. They even had video footage of some people from home dancing by themselves.

Check it out below:


YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

