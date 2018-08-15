Federal inmate wanted

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad needs your help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Terrence Matheson is described as…

Caucasian

43 years of age

5’5″ (165cm)

165 lbs. (75kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoos of a cross, rose, heart and a star on his right forearm

Tattoos of a star, clouds and a tiger on his left forearm

He also has “T-Bone” tattooed on his chest.

He’s currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order relating to a Sexual Assault.

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Brampton and the Nottawasaga area.

If you know where this man is you can call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad or Crimestoppers.