Final weekend of Election Campaign

Just five days until Election Day as the leaders push for votes and support

By News

There’s just five days left in the 42nd provincial election campaign. The three main political parties continue their road trip for votes and support. PC Leader Doug Ford is spending the day in suburban Ottawa, with a series of events in Nepean. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is sticking to Toronto for the day, including a visit to a street festival. And NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes her way from Mississauga to Peterborough, finishing the day with a stop in Bowmanville. Voting Day is Thursday June 7th.

