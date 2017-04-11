There’s nothing like a nighttime car ride to put you, as a passenger or a baby to sleep….

Behold…. Ford is testing a crib that mimics a car ride’s motions to help babies get to sleep…

To replicate that soft engine hum and gentle rocking motion, Ford Spain created the “MAX Motor Dreams.” The prototype crib, which was made in conjunction with creative agency Espadaysantacruz Studio, duplicates a car’s movements, letting parents rest instead of driving their child around for hours trying to get them to sleep.

How if works:

Caregivers drive around and record their car’s motions. Then, the information is uploaded to the crib via an app, which has the ability to play low engine sounds and soothing transit motions. The crib also has LEDs to mimic street lights.