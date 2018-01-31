Guy Breaks Up With His Gym with a Heart-Felt Epic Letter

If you’ve ever joined a gym, you know all about the contractual agreement that you make, and those monthly fees that come out of your account every month…

After a guy moved out of state, he needed to cancel his membership with a fitness centre. He was a member of planet fitness and like most gyms, they really don’t want you to cancel your membership. So in an effort to make his break up with the gym a little easier, on everyone- he wrote a certified letter.

The letter reads in part:

“I’ve moved to a new facility (the gym at my apartment complex) with a state of the art whatchamacallit that really does my thighs and masters my ass…