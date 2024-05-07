The Latest ‘Rage Index” Finds Ontario Is the Country’s Ragiest Province!

Ontarians are fuming!

The Pollara poll “rage index,” measures anger and annoyance towards six factors: the federal government, the provincial government, the Canadian economy, their financial situation, the types of changes happening in Canada and the latest stories in the news.

The poll found that the entire Country is annoyed…

The poll was conducted between April 22 and April 26 through an online survey of 1,507 Canadians over the age of 18.

The percentage of Canadians saying they were “very angry” was up four points since Pollara’s last questionnaire in January, and is now the highest it’s ever been…

So why are Canadians so angry? Affordability remains top of mind for Canadians who have been stretched thin with high rents, hefty grocery bills and high interest rates.

Ontarians are so pissed off, we’ve taken the crown from Alberta…

Ontario residents are annoyed at both the provincial and federal government…

Residents of B.C.’s anger and frustration have jumped to record highs, particularly aimed at the provincial government.

If you are looking to find the happiest place in Canada, It’s Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills and Clarington!