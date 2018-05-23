Listen Live

Hasbro Trademarked the Smell of Play-Doh

What's next, Orville Redenbacher owning the smell of popcorn?

By Darryl on the Drive

Hasbro now owns the smell of our childhood. They have described the smell as a “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

Who even knew this was possible?

These take me right back to being 5 again…

  • A new box of Crayola Crayons

  • Hubba Bubba bubble gum

  • A pack of new Hockey Cards

 

What smell instantly brings back memories of being a kid?

