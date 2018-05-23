Hasbro Trademarked the Smell of Play-Doh

Hasbro now owns the smell of our childhood. They have described the smell as a “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

Who even knew this was possible?

The iconic scent of Play-Doh is now an officially registered trademark. Help us celebrate by sharing your favorite memories using #Playdohscent – we’d love your “two scents.” https://t.co/IbUuD2AuQM pic.twitter.com/2bdbMduenB — Hasbro (@HasbroNews) May 18, 2018

These take me right back to being 5 again…

A new box of Crayola Crayons

Hubba Bubba bubble gum

A pack of new Hockey Cards

What smell instantly brings back memories of being a kid?