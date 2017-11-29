He Did it, Zach Makes Tracks Raised Over $100,000!

Zach Hofer and his family in 2017 have given everything to Youth Mental Health. The result turned out to be way more than anybody ever imagined. With an original fundraising goal of $10,000 it climbed to $25,00, then $50,000.

Thanks to an incredible showing of support from our Community last week during the Big Mac’s for Zach day, local McDonald’s donated $1.00 from each sale of a Big Mac to Zach Makes Tracks.

Zach Makes Tracks has now surpassed $100,000 to support the future child & youth mental health program at RVH.