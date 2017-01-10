Listen Live

Heavy Rescue: 401

All about Canada's busiest highway– the 401

By Darryl on the Drive

Discovery channel Canada premiered the new TV Series “Heavy Rescue: 401” last Tuesday and according to most reviews, it’s worth watching…

For those who do the GTA commute daily, you know how much of a grind it is to drive. How about what it takes to keep the 401 open and flowing?

 

