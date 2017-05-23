Here’s how to connect with loved ones in Manchester!

Last night, a bomb went off at an Ariana Grande concert, killing at least 22 and injuring dozens more…

If you are worried that friends or family may have been caught up in the events at Manchester Arena on Monday night, here’s how you can check on their whereabouts.

Helpline

Manchester Police have set up an emergency information line to help you locate friends and family. That number is (0161 856 9400).

Holiday Inn & Premier Inn

Those affected by the blast were taken to two local hotels, they are the Premier Inn and Holiday Inn. Latest reports suggest there are still 40 children being housed at the Holiday Inn who are yet to get in touch with their parents. Here are the numbers for those hotels.

The Holiday Inn Express, Manchester Arena – 0161 836 9600 or contact Paula Robinson at Holiday Inn directly on 078967711298.

The Premier Inn, Manchester City Centre – 0871 527 8744

On social media

On Twitter, #MissinginManchester and #ManchesterMissing are trending and can be used to report missing persons.

Facebook have also activated their safety check feature which people in the Manchester area can use to mark themselves as safe.

More info and the missing list

Latest new update