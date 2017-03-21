Listen Live

How Concerts & Shows Are Becoming “Phone Free”

Alicia Keys and Guns N' Roses are banning cell phones...

By Darryl on the Drive

Yondr has created phone free spaces for concerts, comedy shows and even classrooms…

At the entrance of a venue security drops your cell into a “one-size-fits-all” case where its locked inside. You get to keep your phone but you won’t be able to use it.

If you need your phone you’d walk back to an “unlocking station” to get it out of the case. They can then be used in a designated “phone zone.”

Artists are becoming more and more aggravated with people recording their concerts, right Adele?

 

The Lumineers, Guns N’ Roses, Alicia Keys and now comedian Dave Chappelle are using Yondr forcing people to put their phones down and enjoy the show.

Yondr is being used in Classrooms too, students may not like it…

 

