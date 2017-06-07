How much to give as a grad gift!

It’s graduation season, which means all sorts of 18 and 22-year-olds with their hand out, waiting for you to give them a few bucks . . . while you think to yourself, “Yeah, good luck getting a job in this day and age, rookie.”

So how much are people giving out for graduation gifts these days? An online coupon site called RetailMeNot.com asked people the appropriate amount to give.

Here are the results:

High school graduation: $111.

College graduation: $243.

Graduate school graduation: $256.

The survey also found the average undergrad now finishes school with around $14,000 in debt. Congratulations!