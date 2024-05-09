What People Would Give Up To Be Pain-Free

Three in ten people have had zero days completely pain-free in the last month and 28% feel some kind of pain every single day, according to new research.

Half of those who participated in the survey said they suffer from chronic pain…

Over a quarter (26%) of respondents who deal with chronic pain have dealt with it for 13 years or longer.

The survey showed that the average American started to feel aches and pains at 37 years old.

Areas of the body where pain is most commonly felt are in the legs (39%), neck (29%) and shoulders (29%).

Other respondents noted that their back was the biggest pain point.

On average, on days when respondents wake up in pain, it takes them seven minutes longer to get ready in the morning.

When asked what frustrates them the most about living with chronic pain, not feeling 100% themselves (43%) followed by being more tired than they used to be, having constant sleep disruption and having to stop certain activities they love topped the list.

To never experience aches and pains again, people are willing to give up a lot of things they love…

A quarter would give up coffee and others are willing to part ways with social media and even cheese to feel better.

The survey revealed that people are willing to pay an average of $1,800 just to get answers on why they are feeling this way.

To ease daily ailments, tactics have been using heating pads, starting exercise and taking supplements other than vitamins, according to the research.

Respondents expressed interest in trying the following supplements to help ease their pains: iron, fish oil, turmeric and colostrum.

In the end, 80% of those respondents with chronic pain are still looking for a fix to the problem and 78% of them are more likely to try natural solutions before electing for surgery.