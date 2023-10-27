Listen Live

LISTENING TO YOUR FAVOURITE SONGS CAN RELIEVE PAIN

Music is healing!

By Kool Mornings

Listening to Nickelback might give some people a headache.  But if they’re your favourite, it might offer some relief.  A new study found listening to songs you love can work as a pretty good pain reliever.

Researchers had people listen to music while heat was applied to the inside of their forearms.  Not enough to burn them, just enough to hurt.  They say it was like holding a hot cup of coffee against your skin.

LISTENING TO MUSIC IS ONE OF THE TOP TEN THINGS THAT HELP US WAKE UP

Each volunteer listened to various types of music while they did it.  And most music helped on some level.

But they reported far less pain when they listened to songs they knew and loved.  Songs they’d never heard before didn’t help as much.

