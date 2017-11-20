If you want to Live longer, get a dog. The Swedish scientist has found that owning a dog can help people live longer.

According to the study, over the next 12 years, dog owners had a lower risk of death due to cardiovascular disease or other causes than those without a dog.

This is also true for those people who live along. The study found that single family homes have a 33 percent reduction in death and an 11 percent reduction of a heart attached compared to those living along without a dog.

The study was done using Swedish people between the ages of 40 and 80, who in 2001 registered their dog and had no history of cardiovascular disease.