International Talk Like a Pirate Day!

The International Day of talking like a pirate began in 2002 and is still going strong in 2017 as people gear up to speak a new sea fairing language for the day. Here’s one of Charlie’s little pirates!



How to speak pirate, or as the pirates would say how t’ speak gentleman o’ fortune

Blow me down – Oh my god

Avast ye – Look at this

Heave Ho – Put your back into to it

Pillage – Rob or plunder

Savvy? – Do you understand or do you agree?

Thar she blows! – When you see a whale

Shiver me timbers! – Oh my god

Scallywag – mild insult akin to rapscallion or rogue

Hornswaggle – to defraud or cheat out of money or belongings

Landlubber – big, slow clumsy person who doesn’t know how to sail

Scurvy dog – the pirate is talking directly to you with mild insult

Cleave him to the brisket – to cut across the chest, from one shoulder to the lower abdomen

Dead men tell no tales – phrase indicating to leave no survivors

Scuttle – to sink a ship

Seadog – old pirate or sailor

Old Salt – an experienced sailor

Three sheets to the wind – someone who is very drunk. One sheet is mildly drunk and four sheets is passed out

Batten down the hatches – put everything away on the ship and tie everything down because a storm is brewing

Aaaarrrrgggghhhh! – the exhortation of discontent or disgust

Ahoy! – Hello!

Ahoy, Matey – Hello, my friend!

The Black Spot – Death threat

To get in true pirating spirit you can find out what your pirate name would be so you can celebrate in authenticity.