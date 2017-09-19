International Talk Like a Pirate Day!
Shiver me timbers! – Learn Pirate speak!
The International Day of talking like a pirate began in 2002 and is still going strong in 2017 as people gear up to speak a new sea fairing language for the day. Here’s one of Charlie’s little pirates!
How to speak pirate, or as the pirates would say how t’ speak gentleman o’ fortune
Blow me down – Oh my god
Avast ye – Look at this
Heave Ho – Put your back into to it
Pillage – Rob or plunder
Savvy? – Do you understand or do you agree?
Thar she blows! – When you see a whale
Shiver me timbers! – Oh my god
Scallywag – mild insult akin to rapscallion or rogue
Hornswaggle – to defraud or cheat out of money or belongings
Landlubber – big, slow clumsy person who doesn’t know how to sail
Scurvy dog – the pirate is talking directly to you with mild insult
Cleave him to the brisket – to cut across the chest, from one shoulder to the lower abdomen
Dead men tell no tales – phrase indicating to leave no survivors
Scuttle – to sink a ship
Seadog – old pirate or sailor
Old Salt – an experienced sailor
Three sheets to the wind – someone who is very drunk. One sheet is mildly drunk and four sheets is passed out
Batten down the hatches – put everything away on the ship and tie everything down because a storm is brewing
Aaaarrrrgggghhhh! – the exhortation of discontent or disgust
Ahoy! – Hello!
Ahoy, Matey – Hello, my friend!
The Black Spot – Death threat
To get in true pirating spirit you can find out what your pirate name would be so you can celebrate in authenticity.