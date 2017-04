It’s a spread made of espresso. Its made with Arabica coffee, cocoa butter, a little sugar, and cream. It looks a bit like tar.

It’s the creation of coffee experts Flat Brew, who say the spread is designed to have a ‘sophisticated, bitter taste’. Yum!

And yes, it is packed with caffeine. 9g of the spread is the equivalent of one espresso shot, so if you slather a pastry in the stuff you’ll be buzzing all morning.

Here’s the story