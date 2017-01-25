Listen Live

Is it Ok to Swallow Gum?

By Kool Mornings

For whatever reason, a story from last summer about now the new White House Press Secretary admitted to chewing and swallowing unto 35 pieces of Orbit gum a day- has gone viral-Now….

Begging the question again, is it ok to swallow gum? For the most part- adults are able to pass gum pretty readily- but its not recommended to eat gum like candy!

Asking the experts: Courtesy of today.com

“We recommend discarding your gum in the trash. If gum is swallowed, it doesn’t stick around in your stomach, but simply passes through your system after a few days like other roughage.”

Swallowing too much Orbit, which is sugar-free, could create some icky tummy issues. Orbit, like other sugar-free gums, contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that produces a laxative effect in some people.

But contrary to the myth told to us by our parents, siblings and school friends — gum does not stay in the stomach for seven years. It’s true the stomach can’t digest all of it, but it doesn’t remain there.

Here’s more on the Story!

