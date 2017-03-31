Italy Could Soon Offer Paid ‘Menstrual Leave’

Italy could soon be the first western nation to offer up mental leave to its women….

In the east, South Korea and Japan already offer it. Right now, it’s only a proposal that’s still being debated in the country’s parliament it would mean Italian women could stay home 3 days each month. They’d have the choice because of period cramps and pains.

Some women love the idea of the monthly staycation, others think it will backfire and employers would be even more reluctant to hire women. Or that it will play into the idea that women are more emotional than men.

What do you think?