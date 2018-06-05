John Legend Just Gave the Greatest House Warming Gift Ever
Although, it should be used in moderation...
I need to let John Legend & his wife Chrissy Teigen know that my Birthday is in September.
They had a champagne vending machine delivered as a house warming gift to the Mother of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner. Along with a bottomless supply to keep the machine fully stocked. Who knew such a an amazing creation existed?
Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal …When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl