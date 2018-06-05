Listen Live

John Legend Just Gave the Greatest House Warming Gift Ever

Although, it should be used in moderation...

By Darryl on the Drive

I need to let John Legend & his wife Chrissy Teigen know that my Birthday is in September.

They had a champagne vending machine delivered as a house warming gift to the Mother of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner. Along with a bottomless supply to keep the machine fully stocked. Who knew such a an amazing creation existed?

