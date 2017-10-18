Kate Middleton is due with baby #3 next spring
Another April baby!
We learned in September that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her 3rd baby and it appears that we may know when the baby is due…According to Kensington Palace vis twitter- Kate is due at the end of April.
The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017