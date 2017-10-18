Listen Live

Kate Middleton is due with baby #3 next spring

Another April baby!

By Dirt/Divas

We learned in September that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her 3rd baby and it appears that we may know when the baby is due…According to Kensington Palace vis twitter- Kate is due at the end of April.

The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

 

 

Related posts

Cher retweeted a tweet from Toronto City Councillor Norm Kelly

Scientist says Jack would have survived if Rose had shared the door

Cher will make an appearance in the Mamma Mia sequel.