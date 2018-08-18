Kofi Annan passes away at 80
The first black African U.N. secretary general loses his battle with an unspecified illness at the age of 80
Kofi Annan’s foundation announced his death in a tweet at the age of 80.
Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the UN, serving two terms as secretary-general from January 1997 to December 2006.
Annan and the U.N. were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.