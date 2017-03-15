Listen Live

Leave Me Alone….I’m in the Bathroom!

Mom pens very funny list to her children!

By Kool Mornings

If you’re a mother with young children, you’ll know that ‘privacy time’ is actually pretty unheard of.  Can’t remember the last time I took a pee in peace!

Children don’t care whether you’re in the kitchen or the bathroom or even sick – if they want something from you, they’ll ensure they annoy you until they get it – which is exactly what inspired one mother to come up with this glorious set of rules for her children who wouldn’t leave her alone as she used the toilet.

Source

