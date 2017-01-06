(LISTEN) Happy Friday! Ed Sheeran just released two new tracks!

Ed took to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat to tease the songs before releasing them around midnight this morning!

The tracks are called ‘Castle on the Hill’ above and ‘Shape of You’!

Ed also revealed that his new project would follow a similar math pattern as his other albums and be called, ‘Divide’!

In 2011 he released an album called ‘+’ or ‘plus’ and ‘x’ or ‘multiply’ was released in 2014.

Enjoy!