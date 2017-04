Katy Perry served up cherry pies in Times Square to promote her brand new single, “Bon Appetit.”





What do you think of it?

Turns out the song is about cherry pie:

No, seriously. This song is about cherry pie 🍒click here: @buzzfeedtasty #Tasty #WorldsBestCherryPie #BonAppetit A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

What a bonus – we get a song AND a recipe! She posted this on Instagram for pre-promotion of the single.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

