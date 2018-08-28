Load Up the Kids – What’s Happening Around Simcoe County This Week
FREE Family movie nights, FREE hot dogs at the Barrie Colts & more...
Tuesday, September 28
Popcorn Picks Family Movie Night – 8:00pm at Park Place, Barrie
- Located in the Park Place Village Courtyard
- Free movie on the outdoor screen featuring, “Sing“
- Enjoy free popcorn
- Bring your fold up chairs
Wednesday, September 29
Lawn Chair Luminata Waterfront Series – 8:30pm at Meridian Place, Barrie
This week!
Spider-Man: Homecoming
August 29 (rain date Aug 30)
Meridian Place (Memorial Square)
Starts at dusk, weather permitting, Admission is free#LawnChairLuminata #downtownbarrie #barrieunexpected #meridiansquarehttps://t.co/FEZyS3JxPK pic.twitter.com/69s8CLYrlD
— Barrie Film Festival (@barriefilmfest) August 26, 2018
- Located at Meridian Place, (Memorial Square)
- Free movie on the outdoor screen featuring, “Spiderman: Homecoming“
Barrie Thunder Classics Cruise Night – Starting at 6:00pm at Hertiage Park, Barrie
- Cars of all ages and style on display
- Free car show
It’s a little overcast this morning but reports indicate the weather will be just great this afternoon for our Cruise Night. Bring the whole family and check out Lawn Chair Luminata after the show. We hear it is It’s Christmas in July! Movie tonight is Elf. pic.twitter.com/PP6A6LgQpm
— Thunder Classics (@ThunderClassics) July 25, 2018
Ghost Tours – 8:30pm at Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene
JUST 2 MORE nites 4 GHOST TOURS. Tonite & Wed Aug 29th. Arrive 8:30, tours start 9 pm. $10 p/p. Not recommended for young children. Service animals only. Don’t miss out. Creepy!! @simcoecountyTSC @HeartofGBay @HauntedHuronia @MidlandMirror @Rock95Barrie @tourismbarrie
— Discovery Harbour (@discoveryharbr) August 25, 2018
- Final Ghost Tour of the season
- Explore the haunted grounds
- Guided tour
Thursday, September 30
Barrie Colts Training Camp – Barrie Molson Centre
- Opening day of Barrie Colts Training Camp Tuesday, September 28
- Watch the Blue & White Scrimmage Game, your first look at the Colts on ice on Thursday, September 30
- The Blue & White game is free admission
- Arrive at 6:00pm for 1 free hot dog & pop per person
On-Going
It’s blueberry season, pick them while they’re fresh at Barrie Hill Farms
How to pick the best #Blueberries! #PickYourOwn https://t.co/wnfXdgdLYD
— Barrie Hill Farms (@BarrieHillFarms) August 14, 2018