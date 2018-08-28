Listen Live

Load Up the Kids – What’s Happening Around Simcoe County This Week

FREE Family movie nights, FREE hot dogs at the Barrie Colts & more...

By Darryl on the Drive

Tuesday, September 28

Popcorn Picks Family Movie Night – 8:00pm at Park Place, Barrie

  • Located in the Park Place Village Courtyard
  • Free movie on the outdoor screen featuring, “Sing
  • Enjoy free popcorn
  • Bring your fold up chairs

Wednesday, September 29

Lawn Chair Luminata Waterfront Series – 8:30pm at Meridian Place, Barrie

  • Located at Meridian Place, (Memorial Square)
  • Free movie on the outdoor screen featuring, “Spiderman: Homecoming

Barrie Thunder Classics Cruise Night – Starting at 6:00pm at Hertiage Park, Barrie

  • Cars of all ages and style on display
  • Free car show

Ghost Tours – 8:30pm at Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene

  • Final Ghost Tour of the season
  • Explore the haunted grounds
  • Guided tour

Thursday, September 30

Barrie Colts Training Camp – Barrie Molson Centre

  • Opening day of Barrie Colts Training Camp Tuesday, September 28
  • Watch the Blue & White Scrimmage Game, your first look at the Colts on ice on Thursday, September 30
  • The Blue & White game is free admission
  • Arrive at 6:00pm for 1 free hot dog & pop per person

On-Going

It’s blueberry season, pick them while they’re fresh at Barrie Hill Farms

 

Related posts

HAPPENING NOW: Giant Swarm of Bees Forces Partial Closure of Times Square in NYC

Brave Enough to Ride the ‘Freak Out’ at the Barrie Fair?

‘Wonder Woman’ Cast Re-Creates ‘The Breakfast Club’ Movie Cover