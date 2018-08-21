Lots Of Parents Are Ok With Swearing In Front Of Their Kids

A recent study says that people who swear are said to be more intelligent, but does that mean its ok to drop the F-bomb in front of your kids?

50% of parents who took part in a survey about swearing in front of your kids, said yes!

The survey found that more than half of parents with kids under 16 years old swear freely in front of the kids.

One in five parents says they do it because the kids are too young to understand what is being said.

one-third of parents feel its ok to swear as long as their kids know that they are not allowed to repeat what they hear…

A lot of parents feel that because they swear at work, it’s hard for them to switch it off at home.

