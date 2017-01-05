Male Chokers Are Now A Thing… Dale has one!

Retailers are selling chokers aimed at their male customer… That’s right guys; take off that tie and sport a choker…

That’s right…You too can look as cool as this guy!

The brief history on chokers is that they’ve been around for a long time, but didn’t hit the fashion mainstream until the mid-90’s when they became the accessory of choice for riot grrrls and goths. Fast-forward about five years, and the tight necklace was picked up by Britney, Christina, and any other pop singer in bootcut jeans with a single to sell.

Over the last year or so, the choker was brought back from the Claire’s clearance bin thanks to America’s other first family: the Kardashians. But at no point in the last 20 years has the choker ever looked good on a guy…

The fabric necklace design should be stopped before it starts….Agree?