This Is The Age You Stop Being Cool!

If you’re baffled by TikTok or unfamiliar with Taylor Swift’s latest music don’t worry — one in two adults feels “out of touch” with what’s cool.

A new study examined how confident adults feel when it comes to keeping up with popular culture and found that almost half feel they are out of touch overall…

The study found that adults become uncool at aged 39!

The survey asked respondents to rate themselves on how up-to-date they felt with the latest trends and what’s deemed cool in categories from food and music to arts, technology and the latest slang.

When it comes to feeling in touch, adults are most confident when it comes to the food world, while 60% felt they were across the latest in music.

Six in 10 adults feel similarly in the know when it comes to social media (58%), while movies (55%) and staying up to date with the latest tech (49%) also inspire high confidence.

TOP AREAS ADULTS FEEL ‘IN TOUCH’

FOOD (72%) MUSIC (60%) SOCIAL MEDIA (58%) MOVIES (55%) TECH (49%)



TOP AREAS ADULTS FEEL ‘OUT OF TOUCH’