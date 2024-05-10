NO MOTHER’S DAY GIFT YET? HERE’S HOW MOM WANTS TO SPEND HER FREE TIME

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and if you still don’t have anything planned, maybe this will help guide you. A new survey of moms asked about their favourite ways to spend their free time.

The activity that ranked first is watching movies or TV shows. That was just ahead of catching up on sleep, and doing personal care, like taking a long bath.

Out of the seven activities listed in the survey, the thing that moms like the least is going out to eat. So maybe that’s good news if you haven’t nailed down a reservation for Sunday yet.

Going shopping and spending time with family and friends also ranked at the bottom of the list.