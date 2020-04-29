WHAT MOM’S WANT FOR MOTHER’S DAY

buygiftcards.com, an online retailer has released results from a survey on what mom’s really want for mother’s day!

During this time of uncertainty, more than 400 mothers aged 25-55 were asked about their Mother’s Day gift preferences. Gift Cards were number one on the list with no surprise, as the survey was done by a gift card company…

But what kind of gift cards would moms like? The top gift cards moms wants are for online retailers, big box stores, coffee, clothing and future beauty treatments…

Aside from gift cards, moms say one of these items would be nice.

2. Flowers

3. Personal care items.

4. Housewares. Including small appliances and decorative stuff.

5. Clothing.

6. Tickets to an event. Just make sure it’s well into the future.

7. Jewelry.

8. Books.

“A nice meal at a restaurant” didn’t make the list this year, for obvious reasons.

The poll also found moms with young kids OVERWHELMINGLY prefer gift cards. 87% of moms with newborns said that’s what they want.

