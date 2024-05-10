$1000 Minute: Friday, May 10th
How did you do this morning?
- Warren Beatty portrayed this yellow trench coat-wearing police detective in the 1990s movie of the same name.
Dick Tracy
- True or False Is Coconut Tree a member of the Palm Tree Family?
True (Arecaceae)
- It is believed that counting the seconds between the flash of Lightning and the boom of thunder will determine this.
The distance of the storm
- Telly Monster from Sesame Street had this colour fur?
Red
- In the card game Hearts which card is worth the most points?
Queen of Spades
- At a restaurant, you’ll see deer meat on the menu under what name?
Venison
- How many feet are in a yard?
Three
- If it takes you 95 minutes to drive from Barrie to the Rogers Center, how many hours total are you driving round trip?
3 hours (3 hours 1 mins)
- What is a bike with one wheel called?
Unicycle
- What is the name of the Hobbit in Jr Tolkien the Hobbit?
Bilbo Baggins