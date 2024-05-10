Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 10th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Warren Beatty portrayed this yellow trench coat-wearing police detective in the 1990s movie of the same name.

Dick Tracy

  1. True or False Is Coconut Tree a member of the Palm Tree Family?

True  (Arecaceae)

  1. It is believed that counting the seconds between the flash of Lightning and the boom of thunder will determine this.

The distance of the storm

  1. Telly Monster from Sesame Street had this colour fur?

Red

  1. In the card game Hearts which card is worth the most points?

Queen of Spades

  1. At a restaurant, you’ll see deer meat on the menu under what name?

Venison

  1. How many feet are in a yard?

Three

  1. If it takes you 95 minutes to drive from Barrie to the Rogers Center, how many hours total are you driving round trip?

3 hours (3 hours 1 mins)

  1. What is a bike with one wheel called?

Unicycle

  1. What is the name of the Hobbit in Jr Tolkien the Hobbit?

Bilbo Baggins

