$1000 Minute: Friday, May 10th

Warren Beatty portrayed this yellow trench coat-wearing police detective in the 1990s movie of the same name.

Dick Tracy

True or False Is Coconut Tree a member of the Palm Tree Family?

True (Arecaceae)

It is believed that counting the seconds between the flash of Lightning and the boom of thunder will determine this.

The distance of the storm

Telly Monster from Sesame Street had this colour fur?

Red

In the card game Hearts which card is worth the most points?

Queen of Spades

At a restaurant, you’ll see deer meat on the menu under what name?

Venison

How many feet are in a yard?

Three

If it takes you 95 minutes to drive from Barrie to the Rogers Center, how many hours total are you driving round trip?

3 hours (3 hours 1 mins)

What is a bike with one wheel called?

Unicycle

What is the name of the Hobbit in Jr Tolkien the Hobbit?

Bilbo Baggins