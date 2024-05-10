Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson Are Doing A Podcast Together!

A new podcast, titled “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes),” is coming to SiriusXM, 30 years after Danson and Harrelson marked the end of their pub-set hit sitcom, “Cheers.”

“Each week on ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name,’ Ted and (when he can find him) Woody will sit down with a special guest to dig beyond the career highlights and into the stuff of life that makes us who we are,” a press announcement for the project states.

“While listeners can expect some fond reminiscences of their time on Cheers, the show will mostly serve as a freewheeling exchange of laughter and wisdom as the charismatic duo reconnect both with each other and with the talented friends they’ve made throughout their incredible careers.”

Guests expected to appear on the podcast include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, Mary Steenburgen and more.

Produced by SiriusXM’s Team Coco, new episodes of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” will be available every Wednesday beginning June 12.