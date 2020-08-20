Beloved “Cheers” Bar Shuts Down Due To COVID-19!

This real-life “Cheers” location in Boston, which was modeled to look like the set of the famous sitcom, will close on August 30th. Thanks a lot, COVID-19!

“Cheers” aired from 1982 to 1993, giving us 117 episodes-starring Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt and John Ratzenberger.

The original bar that actually inspired the show in Boston is still open!

Originally opened in 1969 as the Bull & Finch Pub, the Beacon Hill Cheers hosts a themed gift shop if you're looking to indulge your nostalgia.