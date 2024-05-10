MAYA RUDOLPH AND JAKE GYLLENHAAL SET TO HOST ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ THIS MONTH

Saturday Night Live is closing out Season 49 with Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal as hosts, along with musical guests Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter.

NBC announced that Rudolph will host ‘SNL’ for the third time on May 11 with Vampire Weekend making its fourth appearance as a musical guest; and on May 18, Gyllenhaal will return to host the Season 49 finale, also marking his third time as host, with Sabrina Carpenter making her musical guest debut for the finale.

last shows of S49!



MAY 11

Maya Rudolph

Vampire Weekend



MAY 18

Jake Gyllenhaal

Sabrina Carpenter pic.twitter.com/nEbOOG0sLB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 2, 2024

Rudolph’s Apple TV+ series “Loot” just returned for its second season, and she was an “SNL” regular from 2000 to 2007. Rudolph also voices Diane Birch and Connie on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth. The Grammy-winning band Vampire Weekend is currently on tour with its new album, “Only God Was Above Us.”

Gyllenhaal’s limited series “Presumed Innocent” premieres June 12 on Apple TV+. Carpenter recently earned her first Billboard Top 10 hit with her hit song, “Espresso,” and she acted as support on Taylor Swift’s ‘The ERAS TOUR’ this past year.