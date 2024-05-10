Nintendo Says ‘Switch 2’ is Coming Soon!

Nintendo Says ‘Switch 2’ Will Be Announced Within The Next Year…

Nintendo’s long-rumoured ‘Switch 2’ will be announced sometime in the next 10 months.

The company promised the console would revealed “within this fiscal year” – but didn’t say whether it would be launched within that time frame.

That means the announcement would come before March 2025 – which would mark nine years since the release of the original Switch in 2016.

Nintendo also did not use the term ‘Switch 2’, but rather ‘The Nintendo Switch successor’.

The Switch has been a smash hit for Nintendo, with over 141 million consoles sold – including more than 15 million in the last year.