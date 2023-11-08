Nintendo Is Developing the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Video Game into a Live-Action Film

The famous video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced on X that he’s been working on a Live-Action film for years and that it’s family in development.

He’s also enlisted the same producers behind “Spider-Man” and “Iron Man.”

The classic “Zelda” video game, first released by Nintendo in 1986, follows hero Link, who must defeat a pig-like monster named Ganon along his journey to rescue Zelda, the Princess of Hyrule, according to an official synopsis. The original game has been followed by at least 20 newer versions over the past 38 years, the most recent being this past May’s “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

Miyamoto has developed an abundance of Nintendo’s iconic video game franchises since the late 1970s. In addition to “Zelda,” Miyamoto is also known for creating the “Donkey Kong” and “Mario Bros.” franchise games.

He was also a producer on this year’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie” featuring the voice of Chris Pratt, which saw huge success at the box office when it became the 10th animated film in history to cross $1 billion.

A release date or additional casting news for the film has not yet been announced.