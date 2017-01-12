Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend!

Anyone seen a kid with a Sharpie? Yes, her star was vandalized in a much more subtle way than Donald Trump’s. Someone drew a question mark after her name…The Hollywood Historic trust said it will cost about $1500 to fix… LAPD are investigating… Suspect – They are looking for a kid with a blue sharpie!

Selena Gomez has her hands all over another Canadian!



The Weeknd is bouncing back from Bella Hadid just fine by making out with Selena Gomez. Selena was seen hanging all over The Weeknd Tuesday night.. Pics taken by TMZ show Selena getting handsy and mouthy with the singer. There’s potential drama here — Selena’s pals with Gigi Hadid … so her sister, Bella, might have a thing or 2 to say about the hookup. But as they say, the heart wants what it wants. Same goes for Selena’s hands.

Look what Drake bought J-Lo

Only weeks into Drake’s romance with Jennifer Lopez, he’s already charming her with glitzy — and very pricey — gifts. The “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, recently dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for J.Lo, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly

Canadian actor Tony Rosato, a veteran of sketch-comedy shows Saturday Night Live and SCTV, has died at the age of 62.

Tony joined Martin Short and Robin Duke as the only three performers to have been cast members of both Saturday Night Live and SCTV, the classic homegrown comedy show that was spun out of Second City shortly after SNL launched in the mid-1970s.