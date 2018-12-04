Mother-In-law Charging $21 To Each Family Member For Christmas Dinner!

Mother-in-law called out in Europe for charging her family a fee to have Christmas dinner. She was called out by her daughter-in-law who posted a complaint to an online forum about her partner’s mom charging them to eat!

“I can see it from both sides and it’s hard work and can be expensive but not like she is financially destitute,” she wrote.

Surely there is another way to solve this problem… I say potluck!

More