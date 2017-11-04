November 4th and 5th, 2017
Is Pink #1 again this week?
#20 Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down
#19 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#18 Lights – Giants
#17 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#16 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#15 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#14 Kesha – Praying
#13 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Scott Helman – PDA
#10 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#9 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#8 Ria Mae – Bend
#7 Charlie Puth – Attention
#6 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
#5 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#4 Hedley – Love Again
#3 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#1 P!nk – What About Us
FUTURE HIT: MAX – Lights Down Low
KOOL CAMEO: One Direction – Story Of My Life