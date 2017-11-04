November 4th and 5th, 2017

#20 Liam Payne Feat. Quavo – Strip That Down

#19 Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#18 Lights – Giants

#17 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#16 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#15 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#14 Kesha – Praying

#13 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#11 Scott Helman – PDA

#10 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#9 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#8 Ria Mae – Bend

#7 Charlie Puth – Attention

#6 Maroon 5 Feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

#5 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#4 Hedley – Love Again

#3 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#2 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

#1 P!nk – What About Us

FUTURE HIT: MAX – Lights Down Low

KOOL CAMEO: One Direction – Story Of My Life