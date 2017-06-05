NOW TRENDING: Creative Gender Reveals
Will it be blue or pink?
Parents are looking for new ways to reveal their baby’s gender. What was once a special moment shared privately has now become broadcast online and some have gone viral around the world.
A Texas couple’s reveal went viral after they had a bag of powder strapped to a bull’s back and opened the gate to let it loose…
Another couple invited everybody to a golf course for their reveal and clearly Dad is excited about the result…
He gone!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/XV3OApKHmy
— Gender Reveals (@GenderReveaIs) May 31, 2017
In North Carolina, a firefighter decided to blast out either a blue or pink spray from the top of a fire engine ladder…
In Arizona, this couple used an explosion in the desert and it went viral…
There is an entire @GenderReveals dedicated Twitter page filled with thousands of them.