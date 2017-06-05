NOW TRENDING: Creative Gender Reveals

Parents are looking for new ways to reveal their baby’s gender. What was once a special moment shared privately has now become broadcast online and some have gone viral around the world.

A Texas couple’s reveal went viral after they had a bag of powder strapped to a bull’s back and opened the gate to let it loose…

Another couple invited everybody to a golf course for their reveal and clearly Dad is excited about the result…

In North Carolina, a firefighter decided to blast out either a blue or pink spray from the top of a fire engine ladder…

| WBTV Charlotte

In Arizona, this couple used an explosion in the desert and it went viral…

Gender reveal I did for my brother-in-law . . . . #genderreveal #dronevideo #explosion #djimavic #arizona A post shared by Chris Washington (@cwviewaz) on May 7, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

There is an entire @GenderReveals dedicated Twitter page filled with thousands of them.