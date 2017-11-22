Ontario Passes $15 Minimum Wage Increase

Ontario has passed the Labor reform legislation, which increases the minimum wage to $15 an hour.Currently it’s $11.60 an hour, the minimum wage will rise under the legislation to $14 on January 1st.

The Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce is pushing against Bill 148, and urging people to write their MPPs with their concerns regarding it (keepontarioworking.ca/send-a-letter).They say the bill will increase prices on basic goods and services that will impact 95% of Ontarians. These projections come directly from their members and the findings of the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis, presented in their report Bill 148 Assessment of the Risks to the Ontario Economy.

The increase to $15 an hour is coming in 2019.