Pennywise will return…

Hoping for Pennywise from IT to go away soon? Well, watch out for more red balloons as Warner Bros. have announced a sequel for 2019!

The movie was a monster at the box office holding the number 1 spot since its release up until last week- earning$117 million in its first week alone…

According to dreadcentral.com, it’s the second half of Stephen King’s novel. It focus’s on the Losers’ Club 27 years later, after they’ve grown up and moved away…They come back to Derry and are confronted with Pennywise again…

Part 2 is scheduled for Sept. 2019…