Pole Dancing for Seniors!

The residents at Fairmile Grange home in Christchurch, appear pleased with management’s choice of entertainment.

To be fair, residents were given several choices of activities and specifically chose pole dancing.

It’s an aerobic pole dancing company that has been showing off their flexibility and abilities to work a pole…

One councillor isn’t happy about the new activity calling it “inappropriate”.

Katie Henry, owner of Pole Dance Factory, in Poole, said her dancers were just providing ‘another form of entertainment’.

She said the care home asked for ‘something a bit different’, and added: ‘There are different styles of pole dancing, but the style performed at Fairmile Grange was gymnastic and to music with the 1950s and ’60s theme.

The care home has been praised on social media!

